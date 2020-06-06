Sylvia Marie Olivier Leboeuf, 81, a native and resident of Houma, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.



Visitation will be held at Falgout Funeral Home of Houma on Monday, June 8 from 5 to 9 p.m. and Tuesday, June 9 from 10 a.m. to funeral time. Funeral services will begin at noon, with burial in St. Francis No. 2 Cemetery.



Sylvia is survived by sons, Scott and Dwayne (Letitia) Dehart; daughter, Taira Lynn Leboeuf; one brother, Steve (Deborah) Olivier; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and numerous other family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry J. Leboeuf; parents, Elma and Abel Olivier; sons Ricky and Kevin Boudreaux and David Leboeuf; grandson, Joshua Paul Leboeuf; brothers Ronald and Russell Olivier; and sisters Betty and Claudette Olivier.



