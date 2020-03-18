Home

Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church
183 Smith Lane
Houma, LA
View Map
Sylvia Marie Welch


1959 - 2020
Sylvia Marie Welch Obituary
Sylvia Marie Welch, 60, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 7:53 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020.

She is survived by her daughters, Victoria, Demetria and Ericka Welch; three grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; brothers Alfred and Jack Welch and Roy James; and sisters Patricia Turner (Israel), Naomi and Stacy James.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lakisha Welch; parents Charles and Pearly Branch Welch; brothers Clemmond Williams and Robert Branch; sister Betty Welch; paternal grandparents Charlie and Victoria Welch; and maternal grandparents Albert Branch and Evelyn Matthews.

In an effort to comply with the CDC recommendations to cancel/postpone events with 50 or more people for 8 weeks, and imploring people to stay home and limit social interaction, no public funeral services will be conducted at this time. For individuals still wishing to view the body, a walk-through viewing will be conducted from 9 until 11 a.m. on Friday, March 20 at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 183 Smith Lane in Houma. Burial will follow in Crescent Farm Cemetery.

The family appreciates your understanding and thoughtfulness during this most difficult time.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
