Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Resources
Taleka Shandell Bolden


1973 - 2020
Taleka Shandell Bolden Obituary
Taleka Shandell Bolden, 46, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 12:48 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until funeral time at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 6, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, 230 S. Hollywood Road in Houma. Burial will follow in Southdown Cemetery.

She is survived by her son, Dashawn Bolden; two grandchildren, De'angelo and Keimoni; brother, Michael Kenny; aunts, Wendy Harris, Elnora Francois, Barbara Clay, Judy Smith, Doretha White (Huey) and Audrine Harris; and uncles, Alton Harris (Kelva), Thomas Harris (Betty), Freddie Bolden (Marzette), Rudolph Bolden (Maudris) and Donald Bolden.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sherman and Lynda Harris Bolden; maternal grandparents, Wilbert Sr. and Laura Celestine Harris; paternal grandparents, Ralph Sr. and Bertha Smith Bolden; aunts, Norma Jean Harris and Naomi Taylor; and uncles, Sam and James Edward Harris, and Alfred and Henry Bolden Sr.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020
Remember
