Taleka Shandell Bolden, 46, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 12:48 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until funeral time at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 6, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, 230 S. Hollywood Road in Houma. Burial will follow in Southdown Cemetery.
She is survived by her son, Dashawn Bolden; two grandchildren, De'angelo and Keimoni; brother, Michael Kenny; aunts, Wendy Harris, Elnora Francois, Barbara Clay, Judy Smith, Doretha White (Huey) and Audrine Harris; and uncles, Alton Harris (Kelva), Thomas Harris (Betty), Freddie Bolden (Marzette), Rudolph Bolden (Maudris) and Donald Bolden.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sherman and Lynda Harris Bolden; maternal grandparents, Wilbert Sr. and Laura Celestine Harris; paternal grandparents, Ralph Sr. and Bertha Smith Bolden; aunts, Norma Jean Harris and Naomi Taylor; and uncles, Sam and James Edward Harris, and Alfred and Henry Bolden Sr.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020