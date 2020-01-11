|
|
Tamarah Lynne Cortez, age 42, passed away on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Born on Sept. 24, 1978, she was a native of Thibodaux.
Visitation with family will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Hampton Inn, 824 N. Canal Blvd. in Thibodaux.
She is survived by her mother, Pamela Cortez, sister Kendra Cortez and beloved nephew Tyler Cortez.
She was preceded in death by her father, Abraham Cortez.
Tamarah was a graduate at H.L. Bourgeois class of '97. After graduation, she began working. Her pride and joy job was working at First A Southeast Inc., LLC, where she was daily loved by her consumers and workmates.
We will truly miss our beloved daughter, sister and aunt.
Samart Funeral Home of West Park, LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020