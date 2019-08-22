Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
West Thibodaux Bypass Church of Christ
Thibodaux, LA
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
West Thibodaux Bypass Church of Christ
Thibodaux, LA
Tammy Ann Johnson Obituary
Tammy Ann "Tam" Johnson departed this life on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She was 49 and a native and resident of Thibodaux.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24 at West Thibodaux Bypass Church of Christ in Thibodaux, with cremation to follow.

Tammy is survived by her mother, Kathy Johnson; daughters, Tamara Lynn, Tia Bennett, and Tamia Johnson; sons, Benjamin C. Johnson and Marlon A. Johnson; three grandchildren; and numerous aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Matthew and Evelyn Johnson.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019
