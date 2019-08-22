|
Tammy Ann "Tam" Johnson departed this life on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She was 49 and a native and resident of Thibodaux.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24 at West Thibodaux Bypass Church of Christ in Thibodaux, with cremation to follow.
Tammy is survived by her mother, Kathy Johnson; daughters, Tamara Lynn, Tia Bennett, and Tamia Johnson; sons, Benjamin C. Johnson and Marlon A. Johnson; three grandchildren; and numerous aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Matthew and Evelyn Johnson.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019