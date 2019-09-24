|
|
Tammy Giluso Webre, 59, a native of Picayune, Miss. and resident of Gray, passed away on Sept. 23, 2019.
Visitation will be held in her honor from 11 a.m. until funeral time on Thursday, Sept. 26 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 1 p.m. at the church. Interment will take place in the St. Francis De Sales Cemetery No. 2.
Tammy is survived by her husband, Rohn Webre; son Hunter J Webre; stepson Troy Webre; step-daughter Tara Webre Martin; mother Nellene Adams; three brothers, Thomas Giluso Jr., Edward Adams Jr. and Mark Adams; three sisters-in-law, Cindy Giluso, Joann Adams and Brenda Adams; sister Sharon Giluso; uncles Louis Giluso, Larry Sones and Hollis Sones; godchild Missy Rouse and husband Joseph Rouse; 14 nieces and nephews; and four grandchildren, Cade John Martin, Cole Joseph Martin, Baylee Webre and Shelbe Boudreaux.
She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Giluso Sr.; stepdad Edward Adams Jr.; aunts Ann Giluso, France, Marie and Betty; uncle Jerry Sones; and sister Tina Giluso.
Tammy loved to fish, hunt and tend her garden. She enjoyed boat rides and chasing Bigfoot.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019