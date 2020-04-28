Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Tammy Terrell Harden Obituary
Tammy Terrell Harden, age 49, a native of Paincourtville, departed this life on Friday April 24, 2020. She worked in the Assumption Parish School System. She was adored by all the children and will be missed by the faculty and staff.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 30, at 12 noon at Pilgrim Baptist Church Cemetery in Paincourtville.

She is survived by her loving and caring mother, Elouise Harden; brothers, Carl (Debra) Harden and Shawn (Lori) Harden; paternal grandmother, Nelda Harden; uncles, James (Ruth) Bolden Jr., Morris Bolden, Samuel Harden Jr., Edward (Vivian) Harden and Robert (Pat) Harden; godmother, Rosetta B. Sims; and numerous godsisters, godchild and other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Wilbert Harden; maternal grandparents, James and Beulah Bolden; and paternal grandfather, Samuel Harden Sr.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
