Tana Bourg Unbehagen, age 53, passed away at 9:25 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Ochsner Medical Center. She was a native of Chauvin and resident of Bourg.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Monday, March 2 beginning at 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at a later date in the church cemetery.
Tana is survived by her loving husband of 24 years, John Unbehagen; daughter Christy Unbehagen; sisters Lana Bourg Danos and husband Daniel and Dana Bourg Davis and husband Larry; godmother Sheila Lirette Pitre and godfather, Cyrus Pitre Sr.; cousins Sandi Pitre Neil, Bubba Pitre, John Claude Pitre and John Loren Bertrand; sisters-in-law Karen, Marilyn and Marsha; brothers-in-law Karl and Dale; godchildren Pasquale, Josh, Lexi and Alyssa; and very close nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Z.B. Bourg and Lucy Pitre Bourg; sister-in-law Phyllis; mother- and father-in-law, Effie and Phillip Unbehagen.
Tana was a loving wife, mother, and sister. She was known for her beautiful smile, her radiant personality and was always the life of a party. Tana's artistic talents were unlimited. Tana loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them. She was called sister and nanny to many. Tana was a dedicated Paramedic with over thirty years of service. Although Tana was a loving and kind person, she was very strong willed and saved many lives throughout her career. She will be dearly missed by all. Tana left this world behind and is now reunited with her parents and her lord and savior, Jesus Christ.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020