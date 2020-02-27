Houma Today Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
For more information about
Tana Unbehagen
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Tana Unbehagen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tana Bourg Unbehagen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tana Bourg Unbehagen Obituary
Tana Bourg Unbehagen, age 53, passed away at 9:25 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Ochsner Medical Center. She was a native of Chauvin and resident of Bourg.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Monday, March 2 beginning at 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at a later date in the church cemetery.

Tana is survived by her loving husband of 24 years, John Unbehagen; daughter Christy Unbehagen; sisters Lana Bourg Danos and husband Daniel and Dana Bourg Davis and husband Larry; godmother Sheila Lirette Pitre and godfather, Cyrus Pitre Sr.; cousins Sandi Pitre Neil, Bubba Pitre, John Claude Pitre and John Loren Bertrand; sisters-in-law Karen, Marilyn and Marsha; brothers-in-law Karl and Dale; godchildren Pasquale, Josh, Lexi and Alyssa; and very close nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Z.B. Bourg and Lucy Pitre Bourg; sister-in-law Phyllis; mother- and father-in-law, Effie and Phillip Unbehagen.

Tana was a loving wife, mother, and sister. She was known for her beautiful smile, her radiant personality and was always the life of a party. Tana's artistic talents were unlimited. Tana loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them. She was called sister and nanny to many. Tana was a dedicated Paramedic with over thirty years of service. Although Tana was a loving and kind person, she was very strong willed and saved many lives throughout her career. She will be dearly missed by all. Tana left this world behind and is now reunited with her parents and her lord and savior, Jesus Christ.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Download Now