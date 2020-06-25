Tanasa Ja'na Francis, 20, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away at 3:10 a.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2020.



A public viewing will be conducted from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 27 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 168 Brocato Lane in Raceland. Burial will follow in Morning Star Baptist Church Cemetery.



She is survived by her mother, Jolanda Thomas (Herbert); father, Tremaine Gabriel; maternal grandmother, Mable Lyons; paternal grandmother, Genevea Toussaint; brothers, Darrian Francis, Jr., Joelyn, Jailyn and Jamanie Lewis, Tre'quan Gabriel and Tremayne Thompkins; sisters, Dariannika Francis and Morgan Steward; godmother, Ann Grant; and numerous other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Van Lyons and Louella Scott; and paternal, Adam Toussaint Sr.



Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



