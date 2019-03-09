|
Tanya Lynn Jules, 58, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 12 at Dularge Community Baptist Church, 524 Andrew St., Houma. Burial will follow in Southdown Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Rodrick Jules Sr.; sons, Rodrick Jr. and Cyrus Jules; daughter, Ashanti Ramos-Garcia; eight grandchildren; brothers, Terry and Aaron Mulligan (JoAnn), and Quelery Mott; and sisters, Sharnell Sims (Frank), Tamara, Deidre, Sonja, Angie and Wanda Mott.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Octavia Miller Vergin and Lee Roy Mott; brother, Kirk Mulligan; and grandmother, Frankie Lee Verette (Alvin).
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2019