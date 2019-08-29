Home

Services
Thibodaux Funeral Home
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 446-8826
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Thibodaux Funeral Home
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Thibodaux Funeral Home
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
Tara Reed


1975 - 2019
Tara Reed Obituary
Tara Reed, 44, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Aug. 22, 2019.

A memorial visitation will be held in her honor from 9 a.m. until the memorial service at noon on Saturday, Aug. 31 at Thibodaux Funeral Home in Thibodaux. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.

She is survived by her son, Kevin Reed II and brother Troy Rodrigue.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Brenda M. Rodrigue, and grandmother Gertrude Landry Rodrigue.

Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
