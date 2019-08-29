|
|
Tara Reed, 44, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Aug. 22, 2019.
A memorial visitation will be held in her honor from 9 a.m. until the memorial service at noon on Saturday, Aug. 31 at Thibodaux Funeral Home in Thibodaux. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
She is survived by her son, Kevin Reed II and brother Troy Rodrigue.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Brenda M. Rodrigue, and grandmother Gertrude Landry Rodrigue.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019