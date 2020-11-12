Taylor J. Folse

Houma - Taylor J. Folse, 22, died Thursday, November 5, 2020. Born August 10, 1998, he was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 9:00 until 11:00 at Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebonne Funeral Home. Following visitation, a gravesite dismissal will be held at Halfway Cemetery.

He is survived by his grandparents Sharon and James Ellis, Jr. and Floyd Celestin; brothers Joey Folse, Jr., Tyre' (Carlie) Celestin, Cameron and Deonte White; sisters Iyana Celestin-White and Serenity Scott all of Houma, LA; aunt/godmother Jamie (Nicholas) Ward and special friend Destiny Diggs; as well as a niece, nephew, a host of other aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Erica Celestin.

He served in the United States Army.

Gertrude Geddes WILLIS-Terrebonne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



