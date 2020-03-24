|
|
Taylor Jaylynn Foret, 19, a native and resident of Raceland, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020.
Private services are scheduled at this time.
Taylor is survived by her father, Jean Foret (Jaime); mother, Brandy M. Eschette (Jeremy); brother, Trayc Hunter Foret; sister, Kadie Lynn Eschette; paternal grandfather, Curtis P. Foret; maternal grandmother, Guthrie M. Matherne; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Judy L. Foret; maternal grandfather, Edgar J. Matherne; aunt, Chelsi P. Eschette; and uncle, Josh J. Eschette.
Taylor had a smile that could light up the darkest room. She was a free spirit who never met a stranger. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020