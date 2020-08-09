Taylor Joseph Talbot passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. He was 28 years of age. He was born on Sept. 20, 1991, in Thibodaux to his parents Lou Anne Sternfels Talbot and the late Terry Talbot. He was married to the love of his life, Rae Simmons Talbot and had one son, Jack Thomas Talbot, who he absolutely adored. He is survived by his brother, Benjamin Talbot; and godchild, Kaymen Talbot; grandparents, Stanley and Alice Sternfels, and Elton Talbot; his in-laws, John "Shep" and Laurette Simmons; and one brother-in-law, Ryne Simmons.



He is also preceded in death by his beloved grandmother, Philomene Talbot.



Taylor was employed by CF Industries for the last six years as a process operator, where he was also a first responder.



Taylor was an avid LSU fan and loved cheering his Tigers on. One of the best days of his life was witnessing their football championship win on Jan. 13, 2020. His favorite things to do were cooking for others, fantasy football, and spending time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all.



Visitation will be held in his honor from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Landry's Funeral Home in Labadieville. Funeral mass will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Philomena Catholic Church. Masks will be required in the church. Burial will follow in St. Philomena Cemetery in Labadieville.



Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.



