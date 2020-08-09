1/1
Taylor Joseph Talbot
1991 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Taylor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Taylor Joseph Talbot passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. He was 28 years of age. He was born on Sept. 20, 1991, in Thibodaux to his parents Lou Anne Sternfels Talbot and the late Terry Talbot. He was married to the love of his life, Rae Simmons Talbot and had one son, Jack Thomas Talbot, who he absolutely adored. He is survived by his brother, Benjamin Talbot; and godchild, Kaymen Talbot; grandparents, Stanley and Alice Sternfels, and Elton Talbot; his in-laws, John "Shep" and Laurette Simmons; and one brother-in-law, Ryne Simmons.

He is also preceded in death by his beloved grandmother, Philomene Talbot.

Taylor was employed by CF Industries for the last six years as a process operator, where he was also a first responder.

Taylor was an avid LSU fan and loved cheering his Tigers on. One of the best days of his life was witnessing their football championship win on Jan. 13, 2020. His favorite things to do were cooking for others, fantasy football, and spending time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all.

Visitation will be held in his honor from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Landry's Funeral Home in Labadieville. Funeral mass will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Philomena Catholic Church. Masks will be required in the church. Burial will follow in St. Philomena Cemetery in Labadieville.

Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Landry's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Philomena Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Landry's Funeral Home - Thibodaux
821 Canal Blvd.
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-9041
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 9, 2020
A very young man and a pleasure to work with. My condolences to the family. In my thoughts and prayers.
Mark LeBlanc
August 9, 2020
Our deepest condolences to Taylor’s family! I’m proud to have been his friend.
Sail on Skipper!
Billy & Mona LaTour
Billy LaTour
Coworker
August 9, 2020
Rae and Lou Ann,
Emily and I will never forget you and Taylor (and Terry) coming to our cafe’. We saw the family often as you all were great customers and wonderful people. We witnessed the romance flourish between Taylor and Rae and when we saw your beautiful son, a beautiful family was created.
Our hearts are so heavy for your loss but know that life in God is eternal and one day we will all be together in his time.
Victor and Emily Lefort
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved