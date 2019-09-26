|
Tedrick "Teddy" Johnson departed this life on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He was 26, a native and resident of Thibodaux.
Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. to religious services at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Moses Baptist Church in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Tedrick is survived by his mother, Gertrude Johnson; sister, Allison Johnson; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Roland Johnson Sr. and Mary Louise Johnson; and aunt, Louise Johnson.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019