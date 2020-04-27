|
Telemaque "T.J." Cheramie Jr. 94, a native and resident of Golden Meadow, passed away peacefully on Saturday April 25, 2020, with his loving family nearby.
A private burial will be held at Our Lady of Prompt Succor in Golden Meadow due to Covid19.
T.J. is survived by his wife of 60 years, Maude' Gravois Cheramie; children, James Patrick (Kara) Cheramie, Paul Michael (Cindy) Cheramie, Donna Louise Cheramie, Ellen Cheramie (Jack) Heidenreich and Mary Claire Cheramie; grandchildren, Jack Heidenreich Jr., Katie Heidenreich (Matt) LeBlanc, Michelle Theresa Heidenreich and fiancé, Jace Bigler, Joey Gonzales and Zoey Cheramie; and sister, Mildred Cheramie (Easton) Pitre.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Telemaque and Mabel Guilbeau Cheramie; and sister, Sally Cheramie.
T.J. was a United States Army Veteran who served in WWII. He was drafted in January 1942, just before graduation and shipped to Italy. He is a Purple Heart recipient. He worked offshore for Chevron Oil Company for 33+ years.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 9000 in Golden Meadow, and a 4th degree Knight in St. Pius X Assembly. He was a dedicated Catholic and supported his lifelong church, Our Lady of Prompt Succor. He was a faithful member of the Rotary Club and Tidelands Golf Country Club. He was not only an avid golfer but also spent countless hours helping out the workers on the course. T.J. was a lifelong LSU Tiger football fan and season ticket holder for over 50 years.
The family wishes to thank The Broadway family and residents for the care given to T.J. for the last 4 years of his life, Notre Dame Hospice for the comfort and care they provided in this difficult time and also to the countless friends and family who supported all of us."
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be made to Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church or St. Joseph Abby.
