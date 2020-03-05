Home

Landry's Funeral Home - Thibodaux
821 Canal Blvd.
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-9041
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Genevieve Catholic Church
Thibodaux, LA
Memorial Mass
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Genevieve Catholic Church
Thibodaux, LA
Teresa Caballero Mars


1926 - 2020
Teresa Caballero Mars Obituary
Teresa Caballero Mars, 93, a native of New Orleans and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

A visitation will be held in her honor from 8:30 a.m. until the memorial mass at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 9, at St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Thibodaux.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan Mars; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Willis Mars; sons, Chris and David Mars; parents, Joseph Louis Caballero and Susan Bokenfohr Caballero; and siblings, Francis "Frank" Caballero, Joseph Caballero II, Rosary Caballero Fitzgerald Eble, Carmelite Caballero Foster, Clare Caballero Mistrot, and Susan Caballero Monjure.

Radiantly beautiful outside and in, Teresa loved and gave so unselfishly and humbly. She was also loved deeply by all those who knew her. The world has lost a kind and caring soul.

Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020
