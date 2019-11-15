|
Teresa "Noodle" Frickey was born in Jackson, Mississippi on May 23, 1961. She entered heaven's gates on Nov. 13, 2019. Noodle was born to the late Eddie Leon Wingate and Estelle McCrory Tait.
Teresa was a loving mother. Her children was her passion. She was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced their every moment with them. She especially enjoyed her role as a grandmother.
Teresa had two amazing children, Dianna Darlene McGowan of Braxton, MS and Michael "Mikey" McGowan, Jr. (Stephanie) of Florence, MS. Later married to Everette Frickey for 33 years and had five beautiful children, April Marie Frickey, Somer Anne Henry (Derrick), Autumn Rebecca Lynne Frickey, Winter Renee Billiot (Mithcell) and Zachary Everette Frickey of Houma.
Teresa is survived by her husband Kearney Terrebonne of Larose; brother, Lester Yount of Morton, MS, sister; Angel Tait of Braxton, MS; 17 grandchildren, Kristen, Payton, Heaven, Snevaeh, Dre, Taylor, Gracie, Reese, Caden, Nevaeh, Makayla, Layne, Leah, Zane, Briley, Gracie and Estella; and one great-grandchild, Rayton.
She is preceded in death by her brother Kenneth Ray Yount and her great-grandson Grayson Michael Westerfield.
It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone. A part of all your children went with you the day God took you home.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park (4511 West Park Ave., Gray) from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will resume Monday, Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. Services will be at 11 a.m. The burial will take place at Garden of Memories in Gray.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019