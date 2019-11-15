Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Frickey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa Frickey


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Teresa Frickey Obituary
Teresa "Noodle" Frickey was born in Jackson, Mississippi on May 23, 1961. She entered heaven's gates on Nov. 13, 2019. Noodle was born to the late Eddie Leon Wingate and Estelle McCrory Tait.

Teresa was a loving mother. Her children was her passion. She was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced their every moment with them. She especially enjoyed her role as a grandmother.

Teresa had two amazing children, Dianna Darlene McGowan of Braxton, MS and Michael "Mikey" McGowan, Jr. (Stephanie) of Florence, MS. Later married to Everette Frickey for 33 years and had five beautiful children, April Marie Frickey, Somer Anne Henry (Derrick), Autumn Rebecca Lynne Frickey, Winter Renee Billiot (Mithcell) and Zachary Everette Frickey of Houma.

Teresa is survived by her husband Kearney Terrebonne of Larose; brother, Lester Yount of Morton, MS, sister; Angel Tait of Braxton, MS; 17 grandchildren, Kristen, Payton, Heaven, Snevaeh, Dre, Taylor, Gracie, Reese, Caden, Nevaeh, Makayla, Layne, Leah, Zane, Briley, Gracie and Estella; and one great-grandchild, Rayton.

She is preceded in death by her brother Kenneth Ray Yount and her great-grandson Grayson Michael Westerfield.

It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone. A part of all your children went with you the day God took you home.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park (4511 West Park Ave., Gray) from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will resume Monday, Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. Services will be at 11 a.m. The burial will take place at Garden of Memories in Gray.

Online condolences may be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Teresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -