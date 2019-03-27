Houma Today Obituaries
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Terrance Rogers
Terrance J. Rogers, 75, passed away surrounded by his wife and loving family at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019. He was a native and resident of Houma.

Family and friends are invited to attend his memorial from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday, March 30, service at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Houma. Mass will follow visitation on Saturday at 11 a.m. and inurnment will follow in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery No. 2.

Terrance is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Paulette Schexnaildre Rogers; children, Mark and wife, Jennifer Thibodeaux Rogers, Allison Moreau, Rachel Popay, and Wade Rogers; sister, Brenda Watson; grandchildren, Jessica Moreau, Katie Moreau, Laura Moreau, Gaige Rogers, Brooke Popay, Seth Popay, Maggie Moreau, Kade Rogers, Emma Moreau, Landon Rogers, Tristan Rogers, and Hudson Rogers; and great-grandchildren, Madox Rhodes, Lillian Rhodes, Collins Rhodes and Cecilia Rhodes.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Emile and Lucy Adams Rogers; son, David Mathew Rogers; grandson, Tyler Marcel; brother, Ronald Rogers, sister, Geraldine Pierce; and brother-in-law, Phillip Watson.

Terrance was a man of faith. He had an avid love of his Catholic Faith.

Terrance loved to travel with his motor home along with his family and friends. He also loved his pet companion, his dog Jackson. He enjoyed cooking, hunting, and working in his garden. He was a selfless man who had others best interest in mind in all his decisions. Of all his family, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Terrance was loved by all who knew him; he will never be forgotten and will live on in the memory and hearts of family and friends.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019
