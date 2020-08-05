Terrance "Terry" Joseph Alario, 79, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Galliano, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020.



Visitation will be held at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home on Friday, August 7, from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., with procession to St. Joseph Catholic Church for an 11 a.m. Funeral Mass. Burial following in Cheramie Cemetery.



Mr. Terrance is survived by his wife of 58 years, Elaine Pitre Alario; children, Vickie Alario, Lettie Jambon, Pete Alario, and Nat Alario; 14 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Landon and Marjorie F. Alario; and sister, Faye Rousse.



Mr. Terry was a father and "pappy" to many.



Services by Samart-Mothe Funeral Home.



