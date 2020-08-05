1/1
Terrance Joseph Alario
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terrance's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terrance "Terry" Joseph Alario, 79, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Galliano, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020.

Visitation will be held at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home on Friday, August 7, from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., with procession to St. Joseph Catholic Church for an 11 a.m. Funeral Mass. Burial following in Cheramie Cemetery.

Mr. Terrance is survived by his wife of 58 years, Elaine Pitre Alario; children, Vickie Alario, Lettie Jambon, Pete Alario, and Nat Alario; 14 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Landon and Marjorie F. Alario; and sister, Faye Rousse.

Mr. Terry was a father and "pappy" to many.

Services by Samart-Mothe Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
08:00 - 10:30 AM
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved