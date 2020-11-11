1/1
Terrell "Doodie" Daggs Jr.
Thibodaux, LA - Terrell "Doodie" Daggs, Jr. departed this life on Monday, November 2, 2020. He was 28, a native of Thibodaux, LA and a native of Schriever, LA. Visitation on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral, Napoleonville, LA from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Visitation on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Christ Missionary Baptist Church, 3152 Hwy 311, Houma, LA from 9:00am to religious services at 11:00am. Burial St. Phillip Baptist Church Cemetery. Survived by his mother, Catina Smith; 1 son, Mekhi Daggs; 1 daughter, Miracle Daggs; 1 brother, Herbert Smith; 1 niece, Harmony Smith; a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his father, Terrell Daggs, Sr.; maternal grandparents, Phyllis and Ellis Smith; paternal grandparents, Ruthamae and Ruben Daggs. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1; Napoleonville, LA. 70390. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com

Published in Houma Today from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
