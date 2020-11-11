Terrell "Doodie" Daggs, Jr.
Thibodaux, LA - Terrell "Doodie" Daggs, Jr. departed this life on Monday, November 2, 2020. He was 28, a native of Thibodaux, LA and a native of Schriever, LA. Visitation on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral, Napoleonville, LA from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Visitation on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Christ Missionary Baptist Church, 3152 Hwy 311, Houma, LA from 9:00am to religious services at 11:00am. Burial St. Phillip Baptist Church Cemetery. Survived by his mother, Catina Smith; 1 son, Mekhi Daggs; 1 daughter, Miracle Daggs; 1 brother, Herbert Smith; 1 niece, Harmony Smith; a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his father, Terrell Daggs, Sr.; maternal grandparents, Phyllis and Ellis Smith; paternal grandparents, Ruthamae and Ruben Daggs. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1; Napoleonville, LA. 70390. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com