Terrell Len Broom

Raceland - Terrell Len Broom, 64, a native of New Orleans and resident of Raceland, departed this life on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at his residence.

Visiting will be held of Friday, November 13, 2020 from 9am until the hour of service at 11am at Morning Star Baptist Church in Raceland. Burial in the church cemetery.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his Mother, Evelyn Broom; Son, Jamie Broom (LaShonda); Daughter, Alea Broom; Brothers, Glenn Broom, Sr. (Erica) and Roland Broom, Jr.; Sisters, Carmen Howse, Janice Nance and Althea Broom; 2 grandchildren, D'Andre Broom and Ariana Broom; Godmother Annalee Joseph; Brotherly-friend, Kevin Banks and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Preceded in death by his father, Roland Broom, Sr.; Wife, Donna Broom; Son, Terrell C. Broom; Sisters, Laverna Broom-McGinnis and Catherine Freeman.

The service will be live via Kennedy Funeral Home's Facebook page.

Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



