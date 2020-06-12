A life celebration for Terrell Miller, Sr. will be held at 2 p.m., visitation with family will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Beautiful Zion Baptist Church, 120 Hialeah Ave. in Houma. Interment in Southdown Cemetery in Houma.



Born on Friday, October 3, 1986, he became a hero attempting to save the lives of others on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Marreo.



Terrell is survived by his wife, April Miller, and their children, Terrell Jr., Ty'Juanna and Ty'Kiera; parents, Bryan Ezell and Debra Miller Ezell; siblings, Rev. Ryan Miller Sr., Keya (Donald) Poindexter, Kendra Jackson, Ashley Miller, Keanfa Miller and Tavonda (Toby) Lewis; maternal grandmother, Mercedes Ezell; and numerous other family and friends.



He was preceded in death by a brother, Bryan "BJ"; three grandparents; great-grandparents; and in-laws.



Arrangements by Carney Funeral Home, Lafayette.



