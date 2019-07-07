|
Terrence Bernard Lashuni Linston Sr.
Terrence Bernard Lashuni Linston Sr. was born on Nov. 23, 1971, to Sherwyn G. Linston Hyder and Willie A. McAlister in Jackson, Miss. He was reared by his mother and father Bernard "Ben" Hyder of who hold a very special place in his heart.
Terrence passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019, doing what he loved. He graduated from Port Gibson High School Class of 1989. He was a commercial diver for over 20 years and was employed with Global Diving & Salvage Inc. for the past two years. Terrence truly loved work, traveling the world and spending time with his four children and family. He lived life to the fullest and ALWAYS had a smile on his face and the uncanny ability to reach people in a positive way.
Terrence was father to four amazing children who will truly miss him and his presence in their lives. We pray that God wrap his loving arms around his kids and guide them all through their journey of life. Love one another, embrace one another and keep in touch with one another and know that Terrence was a good father that he loved you all and wanted the best for his kids and family and their future and if it were up to him. He would NEVER leave you.
Terrence also had eight special children who were a part of his life that will miss him dearly. Monique Taylor and Monica Taylor of Jackson, Miss., Jessiona Bryant, Tamitris Bryant and Julian Maze of Thibodaux, La. , Desmond Moore, Derrick Moore and Derian Moore of Houma, La., as well one God-Daughter Amirah Boykin and her son Memphis Turner of Houma, La . Terrence traveled the world not only for pleasure but for his career as well. He has been places many of us can only dream of and seen depths of the ocean that were only as beautiful as the eyes could behold. Along that 20-year journey he was not alone; he formed life-long friendships, family and a brotherhood with fellow divers, crew members and others that worked side-by-side with him who referred to him as their brother and friend. His passion, drive, love of life, commitment to excellence and positive attitude inspired all who came to know him.
Terrence was preceding in death by his father, Bernard "Ben" Hyder, grandmother Rosie Lee McGee, two aunts Mattie Linston, Gloria McGee and uncle Eddie McGee Jr.
Terrence leaves to cherish his memory four amazing children; Terrence Linston Jr., Tiana S. Linston both of Jackson, Miss.; Logan T. Linston of Morgan City , La., and Taryn K. Linston of Houston, Texas, along with his precious mother Mrs. Sherwyn G. Hyder of Jackson, MS; his siblings, Kim Barber, Gloria "Molly" Rhodes both of Jackson, Miss., and Quintin( Sheronda) Rhodes Sr. of Terry, Miss.; two stepbrothers, Tommy Dorsey of Houston, Texas, and Elbert Hyder of Port Gibson, Miss., and stepsister, Joyce "Ann" Hyder of Port Gibson, Miss.; A special brother Kevin (LaTasha)Wade of Irving, Texas ; special nieces Kimberly "Pat Boo" Hyder of Port Gibson, Miss., and Kimbriuna Ducksworth of Jackson, Miss.; his aunts Betty "BB" Booth of Jackson, Miss., Shirley McGee of Houston, Texas ,Mildred Linston; uncles Jerry Linston, Kelvin Linston , Leon McGee, Joe McGee all of Jackson, Miss., and Roosevelt (Lenora)Dotson Sr. of Port Gibson, Miss., a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, classmates, co-workers past and present as well as friends near and far.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 7 to July 8, 2019