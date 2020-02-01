Home

Services
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bayou Blue Assembly
Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Bayou Blue Assembly
Terry Anthony Chaisson Obituary
Terry Anthony Chaisson, 86, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Jan. 23, 2020.

A visitation will be held in his honor from 9 a.m. until the religious service at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 3 at Bayou Blue Assembly. Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery in Houma.

He is survived by his son, James Anthony Chaisson Sr. (Vicky); daughters Laurie Landry (Todd) and Kristie Portier (Jody); brothers Joseph Chaisson (Juanita) and Thaddeus Chaisson (Wilma "Sis"); grandchildren James Anthony Chaisson Jr., Jeremy Chaisson, Alexander Landry, Lane Portier, Kyle Barker and Jade Portier; and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Stuckey Chaisson; parents Raoul and Leah Legendre Chaisson; brother Ambrose Louis Chaisson; and sisters Corine Rodrigue, Angeline Domangue and Mary Poincot.

He served in the Marines, worked for McDermott and served in the Marine Corps League. He loved living the Cajun lifestyle.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020
