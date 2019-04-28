Home

Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA
Terry J. Blanchard Sr., 76, of Bourg, passed away on April 26, 2019.

Visitation will be held Monday, April 29, 2019 from 9 to 11 a.m., with the funeral service to start at 11 a.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Janell Guillory Blanchard; sisters, Margie (Gordon) Troxclair, Merlene (Edward) Bonvillain, and Cathy Stone; brother, Merlin Blanchard; step mother, Gilda Guillory; and many family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, Terry Blanchard Jr.; parents, Nolan and Lillian Marcel Blanchard; mother in law and father in law, Fred and Eunice Guillory; brother in law, Lloyd Stone.

Terry loved his special pets, Goldie, Bubba, Jingles, Snowball, Calico, and Tiny. He was an avid Saints and LSU fan. He loved flowers and gardening.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019
