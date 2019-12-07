Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Boudreaux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry J. Boudreaux Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry J. Boudreaux Sr. Obituary
Terry J. Boudreaux Sr., 65, a native of Westwego and resident of Mathews, passed away on Dec. 3, 2019.

Memorial visitation will be held from 9 until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Westwego Cemetery.

He is survived by his sons, Rodi Boudreaux (Lorie), Terry "T.J." Boudreaux Jr. and Kori Boudreaux (Sara); mother, Lois H. Boudreaux; brother, Rickey Boudreaux (Jenny); sister, Chris Bateson (Tim); grandsons Austin, Abe, Corbin and Cy Thomas Boudreaux; and one niece and nephew.

He was preceded in death by his father, Freddie J. Boudreaux.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -