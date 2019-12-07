|
Terry J. Boudreaux Sr., 65, a native of Westwego and resident of Mathews, passed away on Dec. 3, 2019.
Memorial visitation will be held from 9 until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Westwego Cemetery.
He is survived by his sons, Rodi Boudreaux (Lorie), Terry "T.J." Boudreaux Jr. and Kori Boudreaux (Sara); mother, Lois H. Boudreaux; brother, Rickey Boudreaux (Jenny); sister, Chris Bateson (Tim); grandsons Austin, Abe, Corbin and Cy Thomas Boudreaux; and one niece and nephew.
He was preceded in death by his father, Freddie J. Boudreaux.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019