Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Terry LeBoeuf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry J. LeBoeuf Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry J. LeBoeuf Sr. Obituary
Terry J. LeBoeuf Sr., 74, a native of Houma and resident of Montegut, passed away on Dec. 19, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.

Terry is survived by his sons, Terry J. LeBoeuf Jr. and Andre' LeBoeuf (Denise); brother, Charles LeBoeuf and Floyd LeBoeuf; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rebecca T. LeBoeuf and Charles J. LeBoeuf; brother, Elgin LeBoeuf and Dudley LeBoeuf; and sister, Juanita L. Terrebonne.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -