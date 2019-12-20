|
Terry J. LeBoeuf Sr., 74, a native of Houma and resident of Montegut, passed away on Dec. 19, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.
Terry is survived by his sons, Terry J. LeBoeuf Jr. and Andre' LeBoeuf (Denise); brother, Charles LeBoeuf and Floyd LeBoeuf; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rebecca T. LeBoeuf and Charles J. LeBoeuf; brother, Elgin LeBoeuf and Dudley LeBoeuf; and sister, Juanita L. Terrebonne.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019