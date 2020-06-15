Terry J. Lombas
Terry J. Lombas, 80, of Thibodaux, passed away on June 12, 2020.

A private service will be held.

He is survived by his wife, Marie Melodia Lombas; sons, Ferris J. Lombas, Kerry J. Lombas, and Terry Hebert Sr.; daughters, Loretta L. Bergeron, Melodia Benoit, and Debra Kliebert; 12 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Gilbert Lombas; mother, Virginia Lombas; and daughter, Stephana Lombas.

Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
9854468826
