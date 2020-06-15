Terry J. Lombas, 80, of Thibodaux, passed away on June 12, 2020.
A private service will be held.
He is survived by his wife, Marie Melodia Lombas; sons, Ferris J. Lombas, Kerry J. Lombas, and Terry Hebert Sr.; daughters, Loretta L. Bergeron, Melodia Benoit, and Debra Kliebert; 12 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his Father, Gilbert Lombas; mother, Virginia Lombas; and daughter, Stephana Lombas.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.