Or Copy this URL to Share

Terry J. Lombas, 80, of Thibodaux, passed away on June 12, 2020.



A private service will be held.



He is survived by his wife, Marie Melodia Lombas; sons, Ferris J. Lombas, Kerry J. Lombas, and Terry Hebert Sr.; daughters, Loretta L. Bergeron, Melodia Benoit, and Debra Kliebert; 12 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his Father, Gilbert Lombas; mother, Virginia Lombas; and daughter, Stephana Lombas.



Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store