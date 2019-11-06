|
Terry James Giroir, 58, passed away at 5:34 a.m. on Nov. 5, 2019. He was a native of Houma and resident of Gray.
Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8 at Chauvin Funeral Home and continue from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Nov. 9, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Houma. Mass of Christian Burial will begin on Saturday at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.
Terry is survived by his loving wife, Fay Babin Giroir; father, Lionel J. Giroir and wife Betty Legendre Giroir; mother, Corinne Adams Giroir; brother, Steven Giroir and wife Debbie; sisters, Karen Babin and husband Gregg, Mary Giroir, and Annette Marcel and husband, Gary "Peanut"; mother-in-law, Ann Babin; brother-in-law, Jamie Babin; sister-in-law, Lisa Boudreaux and husband, David; nieces and nephews, Christopher Cooper, Jeanne Tindol (David), Stephanie Reynaga (Jason), Lindsey Babin, Jenae' Marcel (Godchild), Sydney Marcel, Ryan Boudreaux (Chere'), David Boudreaux Jr. (Erin) and Matt Boudreaux; great-nieces and nephews, Ashten Cooper, Sabrina Tumlin, Megan Tindol, Emory Reynaga, Stella Boudreaux, Juels Boudreaux, Cooper Boudreaux, Charlie Boudreaux, Andie Boudreaux, Richie Boudreaux and one on the way; godchildren, Joshua Thomas and David Toups Jr.; step-brothers, Dale Legendre and wife Sandy, Byron Legendre and wife Gina, and Chad Legendre and wife Jennifer; and step-sister, Celeste Hebert and husband Mike.
Terry is also survived by several loving step-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, James Babin; great-niece, Addison Boudreaux; and grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Harris Adams and Mr. Adrien Giroir and Mr. and Mrs. "Buck" DeRoche.
Terry was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed spending his time relaxing with a good puzzle to build and reading novels in his leisure time. He also enjoyed hiking and vacationing with his loving wife, Fay. He was an avid LSU football fan.
Terry had a passion to help both family and friends. He most of all loved his family; most especially nieces, nephews, godchildren, great-nieces and great-nephews.
In lieu of flowers; the family asks for donations to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation or any cancer patient support organizations of their choice.
The family would like to give special thanks to Haydel Memorial Hospice, Dr. Kirk Dantin and staff, TGMC, Mary Bird Perkins and M.D. Anderson.
Arrangements are by Chauvin Funeral Home in Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019