Terry James McMillan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terry James McMillan, 58, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020.

He is survived by his bride, Monique Mire McMillan; son, Daniel Paul Morvant; sister, Donna McMillan; brothers, Ricky McMillan and his wife Polly, Patrick McMillan and his wife Michelle and Willie McMillan and his wife Gwen; many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly and thought he was the coolest.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William S. McMillan, Jr. and Cora Lee Webre McMillan.

He was a talented musician, golfer and loved to fish. He had a wonderful sense of humor and a positive outlook on life. And oh, how he loved his friends!

The family would like to thank Thibodaux Regional Home Health, especially Heather, Journey Hospice, especially Bonita, Dr. Scott Hebert, Dr. Johnny Perez, and especially Dr. Justin Tenney, who was not only his physician, but became a great friend and showed him so much care and compassion.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Donations may be made is his memory to Bayou Community Band, 890 Bayou Road, Thibodaux, LA 70301.

Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
9854468826
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved