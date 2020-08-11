Terry James McMillan, 58, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020.



He is survived by his bride, Monique Mire McMillan; son, Daniel Paul Morvant; sister, Donna McMillan; brothers, Ricky McMillan and his wife Polly, Patrick McMillan and his wife Michelle, and Willie McMillan and his wife Gwen; many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly and thought he was the coolest.



He was preceded in death by his parents, William S. McMillan Jr. and Cora Lee Webre McMillan.



He was a talented musician, golfer and loved to fish. He had a wonderful sense of humor and a positive outlook on life. And oh, how he loved his friends.



The family would like to thank Thibodaux Regional Home Health, especially Heather, Journey Hospice, especially Bonita, Dr. Scott Hebert, Dr. Johnny Perez and especially Dr. Justin Tenney, who was not only his physician but became a great friend and showed him so much care and compassion.



A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, Aug. 16, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Foundry on the Bayou. There will be food, drinks, music and hopefully plenty of Terry stories. Masks will be required. Casual dress. The family invites you to stay for the entire event, or pop in for a few minutes. For those who would like to express their sympathy but may not want to enter the venue, you can drive up and a family member will be available to greet you outside.



Donations may be made is his memory to Bayou Community Band, 890 Bayou Road, Thibodaux, LA 70301.



Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



