Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Terry Trosclair
Terry James Trosclair

Terry James Trosclair Obituary
Terry James Trosclair, age 72, a native and resident of Houma, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 22, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.

Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation being held from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday, June 29 at Chauvin Funeral Home. A memorial service will begin at noon with Military Honors to follow.

Terry is survived by his spouse, Marsha "Mickey" Daigle-Trosclair.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Norris J. and Malvin Trahan Trosclair.

Terry was a loving husband and friend who will be dearly missed by all who were blessed enough to meet him. He was a hard-working man who owned TNT Builders and Coup Platte Duck Hunting Lease, which had clients nationwide and was featured on HTV. He was an avid LSU fan and attended their football, baseball and basketball games. He enjoyed golfing and participated in tournaments at Ellendale Country Club and others across the country. He also was involved in Houma's Carnival Krewes for 30 years, serving as the King of Terreanians and the Krewe of Houmas. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy.

His family would like to extend a special thanks to all his "Goom-bah's" who cared for him during this difficult time.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 26 to June 27, 2019
