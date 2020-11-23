1/1
Terry Joseph LeBlanc
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terry Joseph LeBlanc
Chauvin, LA - Terry Joseph LeBlanc, 80, a native and resident of Chauvin, Louisiana passed away on November 13, 2020.
A visitation will be held in his honor on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue, from 8:30am until 10:30am. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Chauvin, Louisiana.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Brenda Marie LeBlanc; Sister, Judy Ann Bonvillian; Daughters, Sabrina LaBauve (Terry), Bridget Kraemer (Wilbert), Monica English (Charlie), and Terrie Lynn Theriot; Grandchildren Tyler, Desiree, Justin, Paul Jr., Victoria, Jennifer, Jared, and Lyndsey; and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oris LeBlanc and Josephine Russo LeBlanc.
He took pride in multiple professions: driller, trawler on the Monica Lynn, owner of Terry and Brenda's Seafood Dock, and working for Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved coaching Little League Baseball. He was an honorable man who loved his family and friends.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved