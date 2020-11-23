Terry Joseph LeBlanc

Chauvin, LA - Terry Joseph LeBlanc, 80, a native and resident of Chauvin, Louisiana passed away on November 13, 2020.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue, from 8:30am until 10:30am. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Chauvin, Louisiana.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Brenda Marie LeBlanc; Sister, Judy Ann Bonvillian; Daughters, Sabrina LaBauve (Terry), Bridget Kraemer (Wilbert), Monica English (Charlie), and Terrie Lynn Theriot; Grandchildren Tyler, Desiree, Justin, Paul Jr., Victoria, Jennifer, Jared, and Lyndsey; and 13 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Oris LeBlanc and Josephine Russo LeBlanc.

He took pride in multiple professions: driller, trawler on the Monica Lynn, owner of Terry and Brenda's Seafood Dock, and working for Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved coaching Little League Baseball. He was an honorable man who loved his family and friends.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.



