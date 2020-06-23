Terry Joseph Ledet, Sr. "Roach," 72 a native and resident of Lockport, La. passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020.



A visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Friday June 26, 2020, at Falgout Funeral Homes in Lockport. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Holy Savior Catholic Church.



Terry is survived by his children, Terry (Nicole) Ledet Jr., Toby Ledet and Christy (Seth) Ledet Welker; siblings, Katie (Earl) Uzee, Darleen (Kevin) Price, Nolan (Darlene) Ledet Jr. and Dudley Stevens and Jackie (Donald) Gaspard; grandchildren, Derek Ledet, Simone Ledet, Zelda Welker and Zeppelin Welker; and great-grandchild, Kai Ledet.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Nolan J. Ledet Sr. and Bertha Ledet Stevens.



Falgout Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.



