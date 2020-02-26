|
Terry Joseph Nettleton Sr. "Brud", 66, a resident of Montegut, passed away on Feb. 22, 2020.
A visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 28, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 W. Park Ave., Gray from 8:30 a.m. until funeral service at noon, followed by a burial at Garden of Memories in Gray.
Terry is survived by his ex-wife, Sandra Nelton Nettleton; children Terry Joseph Nettleton Jr. and wife Ashley, Courtney Nettleton Lirette and husband Jeremy, Lacy Nettleton Smart and husband Christopher and Alvin Nettleton and wife Shania; brothers Norris Nettleton Jr., Jerry Nettleton, Kary Paul Nettleton and Anthony Nettleton Sr. and wife Lori; grandchildren Terry Nettleton III, Maryssa Nettleton, Kaylin Smart, Paycin Smart, Daytin Smart and another Smart on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Norris Nettleton Sr.; mom Gertie Guidry Nettleton; son Jonah Paul Nettleton; brothers Larry Nettleton and Leroy Nettleton; and sisters Kay Francis Hebert and Shirley Ann Naquin.
Our daddy was a tough one, a very intelligent, very well-known, successful, selfless businessman with a compassion for the Commercial Fishing Industry. He made his dreams comes to life becoming the biggest lease holder for oysters in South Louisiana (also known as Oyster King Inc.). He also enjoyed trawling and caught the most shrimp of anyone I ever knew. He lived his life to work and built his business empire to everything he put into his imagination. His work ethic was like no other with his favorite phrase "I tell you what there Brud" he will be missed more than words can say. Holidays were just another day to him, but he always showed up for our family gatherings and enjoyed talking about work and laughing with what he thought were the funniest jokes.
Terry loved to hunt and had eyes like an eagle. He showed love in his own way, looking back I would say his love is what made our love so strong. Daddy knew what he was doing. He loved his children and grandchildren with every beat of his heart. He promised our mom Sandra to take care of her till his dying day and fulfilled that promise to the fullest. We are forever grateful for the friendship they shared throughout life and that is what we will miss the most.
After retirement Terry enjoyed spending time in Mississippi at his ranch where he had great pleasure in gardening and planting fields of fruit trees and spent hours upon hours researching what he wanted to grow next and what was the best way to do it. Daddy still had the mindset of working but his body said different. We are blessed to have had him as our dad and will carry on his legacy forever. We take comfort knowing that he is riding his horse on the streets of gold with all his family and friends that went on before us and lord and savior Jesus Christ.
He can't come back to us, but we can go to him. Daddy you will be missed by all who knew you.
Ecclesiastes 3:2 says there is a time to be born, and a time to die. If I can leave you with one thing is to never take life for granted and cherish your parents with everything in you because this feeling is a feeling like no other. Love the Lord with all your heart and always have peace with one another. We can change this world if we can see through the eyes of Jesus.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020