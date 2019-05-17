|
|
Terry L. "Booga" Hunter III, 18, a native and resident of Galliano, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Saturday, May 18 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Terry is survived by his mother, Tanzie (Tate Williams) Theriot; father, Terry (Jessica Danos) Hunter Jr.; grandparents, Dot and Thomas Theriot, and Peggy Dillion and Terry Hunter, Sr.; brothers, Wilson (Kristy Breaux) Theriot, Seth Williams, Dylan Danos and Mathew Danos; and sisters, Sierra Williams and Sarah Williams.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Hazel Hunter; uncle, Teddy Thomas Theriot; and great-uncle, Randy Hunter.
Terry loved football, music and caring for others. He was a good friend to all. He had a heart of gold.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 17 to May 18, 2019