|
|
Terry Lynn LeCompte Fincher, age 59, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 11 a.m. until service time on Friday, Aug. 30 at Chauvin Funeral Home in Chapel Dauphine. A Celebration of Life will begin at 1 p.m., with interment to follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.
Terry is survived by her daughter, Lindsey Sand and husband Charles Solet; siblings Toni Ann Hebert and husband Gordon and Scott Allen LeCompte and wife Laura; grandchildren Blaize Michael Malbrough, Adrianne A. Voiron, James Coleman Solet, Dayton Charles Solet and Saadi Grace Solet; and numerous extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jasper J. LeCompte and Carolyn A. Bergeron LeCompte, and daughters Jennifer L. Russo and Jamie L. Fincher.
Terry was a loving mother, gammy, aunt and friend that will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who were blessed to know and love her. She had a strong faith in God and spent as much time as she could with her children and grandchildren. She was a selfless and helpful caregiver, developing a close friendship with Jessica Fournier for the last 17 years.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019