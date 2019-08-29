Houma Today Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
For more information about
Terry Fincher
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Fincher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Lynn LeCompte Fincher


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry Lynn LeCompte Fincher Obituary
Terry Lynn LeCompte Fincher, age 59, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 11 a.m. until service time on Friday, Aug. 30 at Chauvin Funeral Home in Chapel Dauphine. A Celebration of Life will begin at 1 p.m., with interment to follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.

Terry is survived by her daughter, Lindsey Sand and husband Charles Solet; siblings Toni Ann Hebert and husband Gordon and Scott Allen LeCompte and wife Laura; grandchildren Blaize Michael Malbrough, Adrianne A. Voiron, James Coleman Solet, Dayton Charles Solet and Saadi Grace Solet; and numerous extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jasper J. LeCompte and Carolyn A. Bergeron LeCompte, and daughters Jennifer L. Russo and Jamie L. Fincher.

Terry was a loving mother, gammy, aunt and friend that will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who were blessed to know and love her. She had a strong faith in God and spent as much time as she could with her children and grandchildren. She was a selfless and helpful caregiver, developing a close friendship with Jessica Fournier for the last 17 years.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Download Now