Terry Lynn M. Blanchard, 65, a native of Houma and resident of Bourg, passed away Feb. 15, 2019 at 2:13 p.m.

Visitation will be held at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bourg Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 from 9 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m.

Mrs. Terry Lynn is survived by her son Danny Blanchard; daughters, Cary Lee Neal and husband Jason, Toni Bruce and husband Robbie and Kim Rice and husband Christopher; brothers, Paul and Dalton Moore Jr.; sisters, Meryl Billiot, Diane Bergeron, Robin Broussard and Lorain O'Con; grandchildren, Ashley, Gage and Andrew Neal, Avery Taylor, Jake and Milli Bruce, Lexi, Skylie, Jax and Adlie Rice, and Christian, Dawson and Kennedy Blanchard; step-grandchildren, Calista and Caden Rice; and great-grandson, Ezra Snyder.

Mrs. Terry Lynn was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Donald A. Blanchard; parents, Dalton and Florence Hebert Moore; and sister, Deborah Miller.

Mrs. Blanchard was a parishioner of St. Ann Catholic Church and was a homemaker who loved sewing, painting, cross-stitching and was an avid fan of the Wizard of Oz. She was most happy being in the presence of family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A special and heartfelt thanks is extended to Heart of Hospice for their compassionate care and concern.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2019