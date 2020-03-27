Home

Terry P. Perez, Sr.

Terry P. Perez, Sr. Obituary
Terry P. Perez, Sr., 78 a native of Thibodaux and resident of Cut Off, passed away on March 26, 2020.

A celebration of life will be celebrated at a later date.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Loretta Rodrigue Perez; sons, Terry P. Perez, Jr. and Todd J. (Mary) Perez; grandchildren, Joshua "Josh" (Misty M. Bradberry) Perez (Pissant) Mark (Kelsey Breaux) Perez, and Tommy Perez; great-grandchildren, Isabelle Perez Kiffe and Sophie Perez Kiffe, who he unfortunately was not able to spend time with, Kaden Perez, Jenna Bradberry and Dyson Bradberry; and sister, Linda P. (Allen) LeBlanc.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Anatole Nat and Viola Chiasson Perez; brother, Carol Perez; and sister, Barbara Soignet.

Terry was an avid bee keeper and enjoyed his Avery business in his younger years.

Terry's favorite pastime was spending quality time with his family and friends.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020
