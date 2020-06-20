Terry Paul Hebert, a native of Montegut and resident of Bourg, passed away peacefully at Terrebonne General Medical Center on April 16, 2020, at the age of 86.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Liturgy of the Word Memorial Mass at St. Ann Catholic Church on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, beginning at 10 a.m. Family and friends can be received at 9:30 a.m. to prepare for Mass. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Masks are encouraged.
Terry is survived by his daughter, Lynn Quebodeaux (Troy), Houma; sons David Hebert (Donna) of Prairieville; Tommy Hebert (Becky) of Cut Off; and Terril Hebert (Loretta) of Houma; brother Daniel Hebert (Ann) of Montegut; sister Judy Stoufflet (Gilbert) of Houma;11 grandchildren, Jessica Hebert, Jared Hebert, Jamie Quebodeaux, Alexis Hebert, Clinton Hebert, Evan Watkins, Lane Watkins, Craig Adams, Matthew Hebert, Terril "TJ" Hebert and Taylor Hebert; 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Alice Dupre Hebert; parents John Albert Hebert and Lena Deroche Hebert; sister, Rose Marie Hebert; brother, Leroy John Hebert; and three great-grandchildren.
Terry served in the U.S. Navy, during the Korean Conflict. He retired after a 37-year career with Texaco Inc. He was fortunate to enjoy a long retirement and had a small farm and bush hogging business to keep him busy.
Terry enjoyed hunting, fishing, raising animals and gardening. He was a great cook, a talent he passed along to many family members and friends.
Terry and his brothers, brother-in law, and close friends, and their families, were famous for many weekend-long boucheries, and all the festivities that went along with those. Many had the opportunity to pass a good time at these memorable gatherings.
Terry was a life-long member of the Bourg Lions Club. He was the cook for many of those meetings and worked many bingo nights and other events, raising money for charitable causes.
Special thanks to the staffs of Terrebonne General Medical Center and the Heart of Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Terry's name to the charity of your choice.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.