Terry Paul Hebert
1934 - 2020
Terry Paul Hebert, a native of Montegut and resident of Bourg, passed away peacefully at Terrebonne General Medical Center on April 16, 2020, at the age of 86.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Liturgy of the Word Memorial Mass at St. Ann Catholic Church on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, beginning at 10 a.m. Family and friends can be received at 9:30 a.m. to prepare for Mass. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Masks are encouraged.

Terry is survived by his daughter, Lynn Quebodeaux (Troy), Houma; sons David Hebert (Donna) of Prairieville; Tommy Hebert (Becky) of Cut Off; and Terril Hebert (Loretta) of Houma; brother Daniel Hebert (Ann) of Montegut; sister Judy Stoufflet (Gilbert) of Houma;11 grandchildren, Jessica Hebert, Jared Hebert, Jamie Quebodeaux, Alexis Hebert, Clinton Hebert, Evan Watkins, Lane Watkins, Craig Adams, Matthew Hebert, Terril "TJ" Hebert and Taylor Hebert; 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Alice Dupre Hebert; parents John Albert Hebert and Lena Deroche Hebert; sister, Rose Marie Hebert; brother, Leroy John Hebert; and three great-grandchildren.

Terry served in the U.S. Navy, during the Korean Conflict. He retired after a 37-year career with Texaco Inc. He was fortunate to enjoy a long retirement and had a small farm and bush hogging business to keep him busy.

Terry enjoyed hunting, fishing, raising animals and gardening. He was a great cook, a talent he passed along to many family members and friends.

Terry and his brothers, brother-in law, and close friends, and their families, were famous for many weekend-long boucheries, and all the festivities that went along with those. Many had the opportunity to pass a good time at these memorable gatherings.

Terry was a life-long member of the Bourg Lions Club. He was the cook for many of those meetings and worked many bingo nights and other events, raising money for charitable causes.

Special thanks to the staffs of Terrebonne General Medical Center and the Heart of Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Terry's name to the charity of your choice.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

April 26, 2020
Uncle Terry was a strong and courageous man throughout his life. I am so grateful that I got to visit him and Aunt Alice when I did with my grandpa Daniel (bop). You will be missed dearly.
Parker Hebert
Family
April 19, 2020
I never had the pleasure of meeting Mr.Terry but I felt like I knew him through his proud son, David. Prayers for Mr.Terry and the entire family are offered up to our Lord.
Dawn & Tim Goatley
Friend
April 18, 2020
May you Rest In Peace, from your comrades in arms.
American Legion Post 272- Montegut , La.
April 18, 2020
Mr. Terry was a sweet loving caring man that I am glad that I got to meet. He will be sitting on Gods right side because he will be Gods right hand man. May you R. I. P. Mr. Terry and we also know you are very happy to be with the love of your life again Ms. Alice
Roxanne Leblanc
Friend
April 18, 2020
Paw i have learned, so many things from you. We have had so many good times, and im lucky to have had almost 42 years with you. That's why my heart hurts so bad now. I don't know a life without you in it. Go build you a massive garden in the kingdom of heaven. Raise you some cows. Watch over me, be with me. I love you for ever.
Jessica Hebert
Family
April 18, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mr Terrys family. He will be missed by many, especially the neighbors in LeCompte subdivision.
Paula White
Neighbor
April 18, 2020
in my prayers...
Fred Guedry
April 17, 2020
Lynwood and I are so sorry to hear of Mr Terry's passing. We have many fond memories of growing up as neighbors and friends. We send prayers of peace and comfort to you all. Love and hugs....Rhonda and Lynwood
April 17, 2020
I love you Dad, I will miss you very much. I was blessed to spend the last year or so with you. RIP Dad!
Lynn Hebert, Quebodeaux
Daughter
April 17, 2020
Terry was my uncle by marriage. He and I enjoyed many a good conversations in the early years. My wife and I were blessed to have one of those with he and Alice a couple years ago . Wonderful people, they will be missed by many!
Don Dupre
Family
April 17, 2020
Our prayers and thoughts are with your family during this time of grief. We've worked with David Hebert for 16 years and wanted to express our support for the family. God Bless.
David Raymond
Acquaintance
April 17, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Tony Pilgrim
Friend
April 17, 2020
Pawpaw I know you in a better place but you will be deeply miss RIP pawpaw love ya
Jared Hebert
Grandchild
April 16, 2020
Sending my condolences to Terrys loved ones and extended family. May he Rest In Peace.
Terri Savoie
Acquaintance
April 16, 2020
Not many left like him (:
REGGIE BOURG
