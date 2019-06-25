Terry Ralph Bean, 70, passed away Tuesday Morning, June 25, 2019. He was a native of Wilson, N.C. and resident of Houma.



Family and friends of the family are invited to a visitation from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Chauvin Funeral Home, Houma. Services will continue in North Carolina at a later date, with burial in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Wilson, N.C.



Terry is survived by his loving wife, Angelia Reed Bean; son, Terry Bean Jr. and wife Jala; an dsister, Loretta Bean.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Herman Bean and Cora Bass Bean.



Terry was an avid fisher. He also enjoyed spending time with his family. He had a love of pets and animals.



A compassionate and caring person; he will be missed and loved by his family.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 25 to June 26, 2019