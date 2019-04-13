|
|
Terry S. Verret, 70, a native of Bayou Dularge and resident of Bayou Blue, passed away on April 12, 2019.
Visitation will be held Monday, April 15, 2019, from 5-9 p.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.
She is survived by her husband, Junius "Baba" Verret Sr.; children, Junius S. Verret Jr., Clorissa V. Caillouet (Chet), Steven Verret (Serina), Terissa Boquet (Kurt) and Danny J. Verret; 14 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Erline Short and brother, Stephen Short.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2019