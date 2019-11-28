|
|
Terry Throne, age 56, a resident of Raceland, peacefully departed this life on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at her resident.
Visiting will be held from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. at Morning Star Baptist Church in Raceland. Pastor Samuel Triplett, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery.
She leaves to cherish her memories her father, Gary Throne (stepmother, Janet); her companion, Huey Holiday Jr.; brother, Gary Throne Jr.; sisters, Chandra Smith (Earl), Tasha and Trisha Throne; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Margarita Throne; brothers, Terell and Christian Throne; grandparents, Irvin and Dorothy Gales, and Octavia Broom and Melvin Throne Sr.; and uncle, Melvin Throne.
Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019