Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kennedy Funeral Home
318 Greenville Street
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-3250
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Throne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Throne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry Throne Obituary
Terry Throne, age 56, a resident of Raceland, peacefully departed this life on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at her resident.

Visiting will be held from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. at Morning Star Baptist Church in Raceland. Pastor Samuel Triplett, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery.

She leaves to cherish her memories her father, Gary Throne (stepmother, Janet); her companion, Huey Holiday Jr.; brother, Gary Throne Jr.; sisters, Chandra Smith (Earl), Tasha and Trisha Throne; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Margarita Throne; brothers, Terell and Christian Throne; grandparents, Irvin and Dorothy Gales, and Octavia Broom and Melvin Throne Sr.; and uncle, Melvin Throne.

Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -