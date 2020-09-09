Terryellen Bennett LeBlanc, age 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel at Chauvin Funeral Home on Saturday, Sept. 26, beginning at 10 a.m. until the recitation of the Rosary at 12 noon. Memorial Mass will follow at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Bayou Black beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will take place in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2



Survivors include two daughters, Andre LeBlanc Roberts and her husband John of Richardson, Texas; and Phyllis LeBlanc Peoples and her husband Michael of Houma; one son, Oliver Henry LeBlanc Jr. and his wife Cathy of Flowery Branch, Ga.; nine grandchildren, David Oliver Roberts (wife Brittany), Matthew Louis Roberts, Kenner Baetjer Roberts (wife MaKayla), Charles Harrison Roberts, Dr. Jacob LeBlanc Peoples (wife Sarah), Mitchell Bennett Peoples, Jessica Marie LeBlanc, Amanda Nicole LeBlanc and Oliver Harrison LeBlanc; and four sisters, Judy Butker and husband Richard, Martha McClain, Haydee Casserly and Letty Jane Mackin.



Terryellen B. LeBlanc was the daughter of Elinor Ernestine Gast and Harrison Albert Bennett of New Orleans. She was married for 54 years to Oliver Henry LeBlanc Sr., now deceased, where she resided in Houma for over 49 years. She attended Holy Name of Jesus High School and Dominican College of New Orleans.



Terryellen was best known for her vivacious spirit and exhaustive energy. Embarking in Real Estate in 1972, she served as pioneer in the Real Estate industry for 48 years, having forged the way for many behind her, ultimately owning her own company for 30 years as owner/broker of LeBlanc Real Estate. During her career, she accomplished her GRI designation, lifelong member of bayou board of realtors and ultimately awarded Emeritus Status designation by her peers.



She served as a mentor, trainer and good friend to many in the business, and a loyal and dedicated Realtor to all her clients.



She enjoyed volunteering her time as Election Poll Commissioner, supporter of the Local Lil Theater as an avid attendee, immensely passionate about carnival season, and a devout Catholic as a parishioner of St. Anthony Church. Later in life, she loved to travel and experience new adventures with friends and family, as well as enjoyed a good game of bridge.

Terryellen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend that will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by all who were blessed to know her.



The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Dr. Andrea Loiro, Dr. Nathan Sutton, Dr. Ralph Bourgeois, Dr. Russell Henry, Dr. Richard Abben and Dr. Kunwar Singh, along with the nurses and staff of CCU for their excellent care and devotion.



Those wishing to offer memorial gifts may contribute to the following:



The Foundation for Terrebonne General Medical Center

For Donation of Prayer Blankets for Patients

8166 Main St.

Houma, Louisiana 70360



Chauvin Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.





