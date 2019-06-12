Home

1968 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Tessie Marie Lorraine Obituary
Tessie Marie Lorraine, 50, of Cut Off, passed away on May 28, 2019.

Memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Christian Family Center 18119 East Main St., Galliano.

She is survived by her daughters, Olivia Ann Plaisance and Alyssa Faith Plaisance; son, Brad J. Plaisance Jr.; grandsons, Xakzton Cash Plaisance and Xaidyn Bryhan Peter Smith; sisters, Deanna Lorraine, Lynn Rogers, Grace Lorraine, Rachel Lorraine and Taylor Lorraine; and brothers, Jed and Edward Lorraine Jr.

She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Lorraine Sr.; mother, Annie Clark; and stepfather, Eugene Clark.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made for funeral expenses.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 12 to June 13, 2019
