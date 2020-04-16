Home

Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
Tevis Jerrod Craft

Tevis Jerrod Craft Obituary
Tevis Jerrod Craft "Short Dog," a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away peacefully at 1:32 a.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

Tevis is survived by his wife, Danielle Rideaux Craft; daughters Taraji and Teyanna Craft; mother Irma Williams Craft (Keith); father Ellis Ross Hogan; brother Keith Craft; sisters Lashune Broomfield and Deadria Smith; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Keria Hogan; paternal grandparents L.C. and Helen Hogan; and maternal grandparents James Williams and Estelle Norman.

No public services will be conducted at this time. He will be interred in Mechanicville Emmanuel Baptist Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -