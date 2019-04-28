Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Canaan Baptist Church
5788 La. 308
Plattenville, LA
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Canaan Baptist Church
5788 La. 308
Plattenville, LA
Thaddeus Wilson Sr. Obituary
Thaddeus "Ray" Wilson Sr. departed this life on Monday, April 22, 2019. He was 61, a native of Houston and resident of Plattenville.

Visitation from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, April 29, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1 in Napoleonville and from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30, at Canaan Baptist Church, 5788 La. 308 in Plattenville. Burial in the Church Cemetery.

Thaddeus is survived by his wife, Evelyn Southall Wilson; father, Jessie Mitchell; mother and step-father, Velma and Joseph Wilson; sons, Joseph (Shannon) Wilson, Jonathan (Marquis) Wilson, and Thaddeus Wilson II; daughters, Agalia Talbert, Charmette (Quinton) Foster, and Raven Wilson; one brother; three sisters; 10 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Anita Wilson; and maternal and paternal grandparents.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019
